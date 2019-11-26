Thanksgiving Eve turkey fry for the homeless to be held Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving Eve turkey fry to benefit the homeless and first responders in Louisville will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The cookout will be hosted by Re:Center Ministries, whose staff will deep fry 100 turkeys for the hungry at its Louisville campus, located at 733 East Jefferson St.
Sixty turkeys will be served to the needy, eight will be donated to area first responders and the rest will be given to families who bought turkeys in support of the fundraiser.
The Re:Center Ministries Thanksgiving Eve turkey fry is part of Mission: Possible, a nationwide event created by county music star, Tracy Lawrence.
This is the third year Mission: Possible is happening in Louisville.
