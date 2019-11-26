West Washington School athletic director dies after complications from stroke

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - West Washington School Athletic Director Phillip Bowsman has died days after suffering a stroke on the sidelines of a football game Friday.
A Facebook post sent out by West Washington School confirmed that Bowsman had died at 1:19 p.m. Monday afternoon at an Indianapolis hospital.
The school said, “In true Coach Bowsman fashion he made his final act of giving by being an organ donor.”
An honor walk is being organized at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis on Wednesday, November 27. The details on the walk will be given at a later time.
Preliminary visitation arrangements are being made for Bowsman at Mt, Tabor Church on Friday, November 29, with funeral services planned for Saturday, November 30.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in honor of Phillip to the West Washington Athletic Department, A donation fund has also been set up at First Harrison Bank in Salem.
A makeshift memorial has also been created at the school’s football field where Coach Bowsman stood every game night.
The school asks that anyone any need of counseling services can contact the school’s office at 812-755-4872.
