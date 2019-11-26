Whistleblower in LMDC punching video: ‘He was literally turning purple’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information obtained exclusively by WAVE 3 News reveals a handcuffed inmate, who was punched by a corrections officer in a video, was beaten, pepper-sprayed and choked prior to the punch.
The news has shattered the inmate's mother's trust in the judicial system.
"Terry said that he thought he was going to die," Janelle Stark told WAVE 3 News. "That is exactly what he said."
Starke has had only a few days to digest the news about the beating that happened in a holding room inside the Louisville Metro Detention Center.
"I literally sat in my car and cried," she said. "I couldn't even listen to her tell me that he was dangling, that he changed colors."
Those were actions described by LMDC Officer Erik Delgado Rodriguez. He was the first one to open the door to Terry Whitehead's cell, and the first one to tell the truth about what happened involving Whitehead and three officers who've now pleaded guilty in federal court: Donna Gentry, Devan Edwards, and David Schwartz.
"Schwartz basically had his right hand on Whitehead's neck to the point to he was literally turning purple," Rodriguez said in a deposition at Louisville Attorney Sam Aguiar's office.
"It was to the point where he'd stood Whitehead up on to his tippie toes and literally, he could not breathe," Rodriguez said.
The video goes on for more than hour while Rodriguez tries his best to remember every detail.
"I'm still going over it in my head as well and it's going as fast as it did then," he said.
Rodriguez told Whitehead's attorneys the inmate was moved from his cell to the holding room where there are no cameras. He was already in handcuffs, Rodriguez recalled, when he was pepper-sprayed, choked, and struck repeatedly by the two corrections officers, Schwartz and Edwards. He described blows from their knees and strikes to the Whitehead's head which blacked him out at times.
"Were you aware of anything that would have justified the use of force against Terry from what you saw?" Attorney Lonita Baker asked.
“No, ma’am,” Rodriguez replied.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.