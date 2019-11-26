Wind and rain could cause issues for holiday travelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, holiday travelers in Louisville dealt with canceled flights due to weather problems across the country. Long lines were already forming early in the day at Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Student Tiana Bazie was heading to Massachusetts to spend Thanksgiving with family.
“My mom doesn’t cook, and we all go to my aunt’s house,” she laughed.
Marles Henderson, a mom from New Albany, missed her first flight to see family in Denver.
“Oh, I’m going to get there,” she said. “I hope.”
Henderson instead found a flight for later Tuesday afternoon, and she was adamant she was making it to Colorado.
"I'm going to be in Denver for Thanksgiving, yes I am," Henderson said.
Hundreds of flights going in and out of Denver were canceled because of snow, a system that is heading east.
In Kentucky, wind bursts could continue to cause problems with flights, and wind and rain may cause issues for drivers.
“I’m telling everyone to expect a peak gust in there, somewhere of 50 knots,” UPS Senior Meteorologist Randy Baker said. "It will be an operational impact for us of course, as we have to take precautions on the ramp. We have to make sure that the employees and the equipment are safe and make sure nothing is going to blow around and hurt an aircraft or anyone else."
With a crosswind created, Baker said UPS will likely switch runways for arrivals between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Because of the high winds, Natalie Chaudoin, the spokeswoman for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport told us, "The best thing for travelers to do is keep up to date on their flight status.”
On top of potential weather delays, travelers should be mindful that Tuesday and Wednesday are Louisville’s two busiest days at SDF during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.