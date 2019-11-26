Woman accused of shooting KFC drive-thru window

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was charged after police said she fired a gun and shattered the drive-thru window at a Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Jonelle Dare, 33, of Marietta, Georgia, was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Sandy Springs, Georgia Police Department.
The shooting happened at the KFC on Boone Station Road around 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
No one was injured in the shooting, but several employees and customers were inside the building at the time.
Police said a weapon matching the gun used at the restaurant was found at the home where Dare was taken into custody.
Dare is being held in the Fulton County, Georgia Jail.
