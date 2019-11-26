Yarmuth files to run for 8th term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's 3rd District congressman has filed to run for another term.
John Yarmuth, 72, filed his paperwork for an eighth term this afternoon at the Kentucky Secretary of State's office in Frankfort.
“I went to Congress to further Louisville’s values, not to fight a President intent on destroying them. In the coming year, I will do all I can to bring about real positive change for our community, commonwealth, and country – and in the next Congress, if not sooner, I look forward to working with a new President who will defend our democracy and join us in advancing our nation’s priorities,” said Yarmuth, the current chair of the House Budget Committee.
Yarmuth has represented the 3rd Congressional District since January 2007. He defeated Republican Anne Northup, the incumbent, by nearly 6,000 votes in the November 2006 General Election.
