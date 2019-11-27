Beshear’s inauguration day to include worship service, parade and 2 galas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear's inauguration day festivities will be open to the public.
Beshear announced the details of the Dec. 10 inauguration on Tuesday, saying the day will start with a breakfast, followed by a worship service. A parade later in the day will end at the state capitol for Beshear’s public swearing-in at 2 p.m.
“When I take this step and take on the duties you have as governor, it is a very solemn occasion and the gravity of which is big,” Beshear said. “I’m excited for it.”
The capitol building will be open to the public after the ceremony.
Beshear’s inauguration day will be capped off by two galas.
