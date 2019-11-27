Bullitt County Public Schools suing Juul, other e-cigarette makers

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County school board is taking on Juul and its competitors.
Wednesday, The Bullitt County Board of Education announced its unanimous decision to sue e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers, distributors and sellers, due to the ‘epidemic of nicotine addiction in children.’
The board claims e-cigarette and vaping companies target school children in their campaigns and that the use of the products by Bullitt County students has dramatically increased.
In a statement, BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon said, “In recent years, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of infractions that involve vaping in our middle and high schools. The amount of resources being used and the instructional time that is lost as a result of this issue is alarming, to say the least. We are filing a lawsuit against JUUL and other similar companies to hold them accountable for creating this epidemic of nicotine addiction that affects the health of our students, disrupts the learning environment of our schools, and diverts resources away from the core mission of Bullitt County Public Schools, which is educating students.”
The lawsuit filed by BCPS will target e-cigarette companies’ marketing practices to pay back Bullitt County schools for any losses suffered trying to fight the vaping epidemic.
