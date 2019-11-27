Car crashes into Left Field Lounge on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver crashed their car into Left Field Lounge bar on Bardstown Road Tuesday night.
According to Metrosafe, LMPD got calls about a car crashing into a building on the 2200 block of Bardstown Road around 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the car had struck the front of the bar, causing damage to the front wall and windows.
Witnesses who saw what happened said there appeared to be an accident on Bardstown that resulted in one of the cars spinning out of control and hitting the building.
No one has been reported injured.
Louisville Metro IPL and the city health department will be contacted due to the car hitting a business that serves food and drinks.
No further information is available at this time.
