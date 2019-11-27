Christmas tree business pushing through shortage, loss of business partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families that celebrate around a live Christmas tree may find it a little more expensive to deck the halls this holiday season. NBC News reports a nationwide Christmas tree shortage has pushed prices up 10% compared to last year.
Regardless, drivers passing by Tommy Thompson’s Christmas tree lot near Slugger Field will still see owner Irvin Book making sure the business he’s been running for half a century is ready for a rush.
“I’ve been doing it close to 50 years,” Book said.
The shortage is not the only thing making business tougher for Book this year, though.
“Tommy actually passed away two weeks ago,” he said.
Tommy Thompson, who the business was named after, was Book’s longtime business partner. He said running the business is tougher after Thompson’s death.
However, he’s pushing through. The tree lot is already open for the year near Waterfront Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be every day until Christmas, except Thanksgiving.
Some might not see what he sees in the needles and trees, but to Book, it’s a business of biodiversity.
“Fraser Firs, Balsam Firs, Canadian Firs, White Pines,” Book said, listing off the lot’s inventory. “They are pretty tight, especially the Fraser Firs. They’re really tight. They hadn’t made money for years. I think a lot of small growers went out of business.”
He said offerings may be slightly slimmer this season due to the nationwide shortage.
NBC News reports that because the country was in a recession a decade ago, farmers planted fewer trees. Combine that with a drought on the west coast and too much rain in the Midwest and the tree supply is down, especially because it takes a Christmas tree about 10 years to grow to its proper height.
Book is staying hopeful, even without his longtime business partner.
“I think we’ll have enough trees,” Book said. “We’re in pretty good shape. We’ll carry it on and plan on continuing to do it."
NBC reports the Christmas tree supply should be back to normal nationwide in two to three years.
