Feeders Supply partners with LMPD purchasing protective vests for K9 officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeders Supply has teamed up with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to purchase protective vests for LMPD’s K9 Narcotics Detection Officers.
From now until December 31st, Feeders Supply will be accepting donations for protective vests for Maverick, Ripley, and Yuma.
“Feeders Supply is honored to be joining forces to ensure LMPD’s K9 Officers receive life-saving protective vests,” Brannon Dixon, CEO of Feeders Supply Company said. “Customers will be able to donate at any Feeders Supply locations now through the holidays, and Feeders Supply will match the first $1,000.”
Maverick, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, has been serving with LMPD for 4 years. Ripley, a 3-year-old female Belgian Malinois from Hungary, has been with LMPD for one-and-a-half years. Yuma, a 3-year-old Shepherd Malinois mix has served in Louisville for over a year.
“Our K9 Officers do so much to keep our community safe,” Tracie Texas Shugart, Executive Director of Louisville Metro Police Foundation said. “They stand ready to give their lives for us. It’s important that we do what we can to keep them safe in return.”
The protective vests cost around $2500. For more information on donations and to find a Feeders Supply store, visit their website.
