FORECAST: Wind gusts near 50 MPH

- WIND ADVISORY for all of WAVE Country until 5PM
- Another weekend system brings widespread rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s showers move east, leaving the region dry for the afternoon.
Wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph are expected this morning. While the wind weakens this afternoon, gusts near 30 mph are still possible. Winds calm even more this evening.
Temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s.
Skies remain cloudy Thursday into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s.
Another strong storm system is expected over the weekend with rain/wind and even some snow by Sunday night and Monday morning.
