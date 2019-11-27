K9 officer helps bust 3 people for heroin, drug paraphernalia near Little York

K9 officer helps bust 3 people for heroin, drug paraphernalia near Little York
Daniel Abner, Travis Hill, Tayah Harris, and Anna Smith are facing charges. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 26, 2019 at 10:19 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – An Indiana State Police trooper, Washington County deputy and a K9 officer netted four arrests Monday night after a routine traffic stop.

An ISP release shows that around 10:30 p.m. near Little York, Daniel Abner reportedly ran a stop sign and was pulled over by a trooper. The trooper found that Abner, 34, was driving with a suspended license and called for assistance from a Washington County deputy and his K9 partner.

Three grams of heroin, several hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia were found after a search of the car, and four people were arrested.

Abner was charged with driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.

Travis Hill, 30, was charged with dealing heroin, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.

Tayah Harris, 20, and Anna Smith, 23, are facing drug paraphernalia charges as well.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.