K9 officer helps bust 3 people for heroin, drug paraphernalia near Little York

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – An Indiana State Police trooper, Washington County deputy and a K9 officer netted four arrests Monday night after a routine traffic stop.
An ISP release shows that around 10:30 p.m. near Little York, Daniel Abner reportedly ran a stop sign and was pulled over by a trooper. The trooper found that Abner, 34, was driving with a suspended license and called for assistance from a Washington County deputy and his K9 partner.
Three grams of heroin, several hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia were found after a search of the car, and four people were arrested.
Abner was charged with driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.
Travis Hill, 30, was charged with dealing heroin, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.
Tayah Harris, 20, and Anna Smith, 23, are facing drug paraphernalia charges as well.
