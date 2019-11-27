KSP: Juvenile charged for October murder in Franklin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is charged with murder in connection to the death of Ronald Thornton in Franklin County.
According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy, the victim, who was 73, called police on Oct. 1 just before 6 a.m. before hanging up. When deputies arrived at his home on Pea Ridge Road, Thornton had life-threatening injuries and later died.
The coroner’s office told WKYT the victim was shot multiple times.
The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and is being held at a juvenile detention center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.