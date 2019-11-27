Louisville developments offer new experiences for holiday shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Christmas shopping season unofficially kicking off with Black Friday this week, a number of new Louisville businesses are hoping shoppers will spend time and money at their stores.
With construction over, for now, customers have become the focus in Paristown.
“This whole area is flourishing and it’s just so nice to see so many people and more excuses to come down here,” shopper Hudson Rison said.
Rison was shopping for a surprise gift at Louisville Stoneware.
Nearby, an inaugural ice rink and laser dome will bring people to the new Paristown Hall for the Fete De Noel throughout the weekend and the holiday season.
Just down the road, those at Logan Street Market are celebrating a festive first too.
“We’re just so excited for the holiday season,” Sarah Height, the Market Director for Logan Street Market, said. “We’ve got all the decorations up. We can’t wait to open the doors on Friday morning.”
They’ll be open this weekend for their first Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the latter of which, according to the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
“I personally feel like it’s a lot more fun to shop at a local independent [business], especially over this crazy, crazy weekend,” Jennifer Rubenstein, the Executive Director of LIBA, said.
That's something shoppers like Kathy Entrup agree with.
“My daughter and I are out shopping for food for thanksgiving,” Entrup explained while at a small business. “We’re trying to fit that in between when the baby is going to wake up and need attention.”
Entrup was at Lady Bear Resale Boutique, which has only been open for about a year. It’s a shopping destination customers have now that they didn’t have last winter.
“It’s going to be, come in and pick your sale from a basket,” Lady Bear owner Carolyn Hannan said. “So, everybody gets something different. You can trade with your friend if you want.”
