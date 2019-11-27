Memorial for West Washington High School coach temporarily relocated

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - High winds caused the West Washington School Corporation in Southern Indiana to temporarily relocate a memorial for a high school football coach who passed away this week.
A memorial for 43-year-old Coach Phillip Bowsman had been set up on the football field at West Washington High School, but it has been moved inside because of wind and rain.
Bowsman suffered a stroke Friday night.
The Senators’ coach is an organ donor, and an honor walk is planned for Wednesday at an Indianapolis hospital as his body is taken into the operating room.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.