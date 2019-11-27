Police investigating fatal shooting in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood

Police investigating fatal shooting in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 26, 2019 at 8:04 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in around 7:00 p.m. to the 3800 block of River Park Drive on reports of a fatal shooting. Second division officers and the Homicide Unit arrived on scene, finding a male victim in his thirties that had died from injuries sustained from the shooting.

Authorities are conducting a death investigation on the incident and additional details will be released once available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.