Police: 14-year-old drove away from Clark County home, believed to be armed

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 14-year-old who they believe is driving a vehicle with guns inside.
Aiden Cox left his home in New Washington early in the morning on Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Aiden is described as being 5’8’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes, freckles and black rimmed glasses.
He is believed to be driving a black Ford Edge with Kentucky license plate 287 YMC. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Aiden is possibly armed with a .38 Special Smith and Wesson with a pink handle and a 9mm Hi-Point pistol.
Deputies are advising anyone who sees Aiden not to approach him and to call dispatch at (812) 246-6996.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.