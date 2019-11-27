Shock probation denied for DUI suspect who killed 2 people in crash with food truck in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with hitting nine people and killing two with a food truck in January 2017 will not be released from prison early.
Chad Erdley, 46, was denied a request for shock probation by a judge Tuesday. He’s serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.
Back in January 2017, police say Erdley drove his Chevrolet Impala into the parking lot of La Movida nightclub on the 7800 block of Third Street Road, hitting nine people before crashing into a food truck. A man and a woman died at the scene, the other seven were sent to hospitals with varying injuries.
Police said that Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours before the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.