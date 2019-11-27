18-year-old accused of headbutting assistant principal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he headbutted an assistant principal.
According to an arrest report, Thomas Bryant’s brother got into an altercation at Seneca High School around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Staff members tried to break up the fight and Bryant tried to push them out of the way. When the assistant principal tried to keep Bryant from intervening police said he headbutted her.
The assistant principal was taken to an area emergency room for treatment.
Bryant was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault. He has since been placed on home incarceration.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.