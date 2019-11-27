30-year-old non-smoker discusses battle with stage 4 lung cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Giving thanks this holiday season has special meaning to anyone who has gone through or is still going through a serious health issue.
A local athlete well-known in the Sacred Heart Academy community was diagnosed with lung cancer in the spring, even though she never smoked.
"It was an extreme shortness of breath," remembered Elizabeth Moir, a former star athlete at Sacred Heart.
She was coached in basketball by her mother-in-law, Valkyries legend Donna Moir, in high school. She then went on to play college basketball at Holy Cross in Massachusetts.
In April, however, just a few minutes on a bike proved frightening.
"That workout that led to all of this," Moir remembered, "that 15 minutes, it was very difficult, and nothing has ever been that difficult before."
The 30-year-old mother of two started coughing up blood. At first, doctors thought she had bronchitis until her cough and blood came back during Derby week.
"I distinctly remember [the doctor] coming in the room and saying, just don't worry," Moir recalled. "He knew. I mean, he knew."
It was stage 4 lung cancer for the non-smoker.
"Everyone was raising their head saying ‘What, how is this possible?’" Moir said. "But they also said, ‘We are seeing an increase in young females.’"
If that wasn’t shocking enough, an MRI revealed she also had a cyst in her brain.
"It was totally not related to the cancer at all, but it was a medical emergency,” Moir said. “It was causing fluid build up on my brain."
After successful brain surgery, she began targeted chemotherapy for her lung cancer called Alectinib, which became FDA approved just two years ago.
Moir has been taking eight pills a day since June 7, and it's working. Her scans in October showed no evidence of disease, but she told us, "This type of cancer, it's not a matter of if, but a matter of when it will come back."
Despite it all, Moir said the support from family, friends and the community has been unbelievable.
The young mother now has a message of thanks and hope to spread this Thanksgiving.
"We wake up with a new gratitude, a newfound gratitude every single day," Moir said.
Part of the reason she wanted to speak out is because November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Moir said she hopes other patients will be able to detect their cancer early by identifying symptoms like shortness of breath, persistent cough, weight loss, and fatigue.
ALK+ is Moir’s rare type of lung cancer, and the Facebook group ALK Positive is dedicated to raising awareness and money to help people battling the disease. The group has already raised $500,000 for research.
