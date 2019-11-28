3 Bellarmine beats Spring Hill College 98-42

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 3 Bellarmine Knights rolled to a 98-42 victory over Spring Hill College on Wednesday afternoon in Knights Hall.
Bellarmine was never seriously challenged as the Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead and the Badgers could claw no closer than four the rest of the game. In fact, after BU’s Ben Weyer connected on a jumper at the 8:28 mark of the first half, the margin stayed in double digits for the remainder of the game.
Despite a slow start shooting the basketball, the Knights eventually got hot, ending the game with a 56.9 shooting percentage. Bellarmine showed off the ball movement that has become the team’s trademark.
The Knights tallied 30 assists with just five turnovers for an eye-popping 6-to-1 assists to turnover ratio.
The large early margin allowed Coach Scott Davenport to utilize the bench extensively with 15 BU players seeing at least four minutes of action with 14 finding the scoring column. In fact, the game’s leading scorer and rebounder was a non-starter as Bellarmine’s Chris Palombizio poured in 16 points and hauled in a game-high seven boards in just 14 minutes of action off the bench.
The Knights finished with four players reaching double figures. Pedro Bradshaw tallied 14 points with Ben Weyer adding 13 and Garrett Tipton adding 11 in his most productive game at Bellarmine.Sophomore Cobe Penny logged the most minutes for the Knights, turning in just over 20 minutes while dishing out a team-high seven assists and scoring six.
The Knights owned impressive advantages in nearly every game statistic. On the glass, Bellarmine owned a 42-26 advantage, leading to an 11-0 second chance point advantage. The Bellarmine defense also was on full display tonight, limiting Spring Hill to just 34 percent shooting and causing 20 Badger turnovers.
The victory improved the Bellarmine season record to 5-0 while Spring Hill falls to 1-6.Next up for the Knights is a stern Great Lakes Valley Conference challenge as Bellarmine travels to Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to take on the 17th-ranked Greyhounds.
Official release from Bellarmine University sports information
