Brown Hotel chefs make miniature village with 90 pounds of gingerbread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chefs at the Brown Hotel in Louisville have been busy creating an incredible gingerbread house village.
The creation was unveiled Wednesday, but it's still a work in progress.
The edible display is 8 feet long, 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide, and it took 90 hours to make.
The village is made of 90 pounds of homemade gingerbread, 42 pounds of icing, 20 pounds of sugar and ten pounds of candy.
Each year, the Brown Hotel's culinary team sits down to brainstorm a theme. They then sketch out the design on paper. This year’s theme features Santa and his holiday helpers.
“So, we felt that doing a Christmas Lane type theme would be good where we could do some of these European-style living accommodations and we make it like a snowy village, so it all comes together,” James Adams, Executive Chef at the Brown Hotel, said.
The gingerbread village is on display through the end of December in the lobby of the hotel.
