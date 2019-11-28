Cards can move up to #1 with win over WKU on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #2 UofL (6-0) figures to move up to #1, if the Cards can beat Western Kentucky (6-1) on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Current #1, Duke, lost 85-83 in overtime to Stephen F Austin on Tuesday night in Durham, North Carolina.
Chris Mack is not concerned with moving into the top spot.
“I think everybody that covers college basketball this year continues to say there are no great teams out there, so I guess if we were fortunate enough to win, we might be the best of the mediocre, I mean according to everybody, so I got bigger problems to worry about,” Mack said.
The Toppers are led by 6′11″ Charles Bassey. He averages 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
“Bassey is an NBA player,” Mack said. “He should have gone last year, that would have been very nice. He’s big. He’s very skilled. He’s got a soft touch. When he gets to the free throw line, he converts."
Mack he’s more concerned with a fraudulent charge on his credit card than he is with the #1 ranking.
Western Kentucky’s Rick Stansbury is concerned with a UofL team that he thinks is as good as any in the country.
“I said this a couple of weeks ago, when they were ranked fourth or fifth,” Stansbury said. “I had a chance to watch those so called best teams in the country, that were ranked 1, 2, 3 or whatever they were and I thought watching Louisville then, I thought they were the best team I had seen play. For two reasons, I think they score the ball from all five positions, multiple guys can score multiple ways and then at the same time I think they’re the one team in college basketball that has a real low post presence. A guy they can throw that ball to."
UofL leads the all-time series 40-39.
The Cards and Toppers meet at 5 p.m. on Friday in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network on Facebook.
