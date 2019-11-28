Dozens of turkeys deep-fried for a good cause on Thanksgiving Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of turkeys were deep-fried for a good cause in Louisville on Wednesday.
Re:Center Ministries held its third annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry event for Thanksgiving Eve.
The mission started in Nashville and spread across the country to feed more people delicious Thanksgiving meals.
“Three years ago, they brought it to Louisville,” Jason Hartz with LMH Architecture said. “We did 40 three years ago, last year we did 70, and we’re doing 100 this year. So, we’re trying to Louisville on the map with Nashville, who I hear is doing 400.”
Of the 100 turkeys fried Wednesday, 60 will be served to people in need over Thanksgiving weekend. Eight other turkeys will be donated to local first responders, and the remaining turkeys will be given to people who bought one in support of the fundraiser.
