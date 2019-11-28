Embattled Louisville health insurance provider loses vital state contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 300,000 Kentuckians may have to find a new health insurance provider.
Embattled non-profit Medicaid administrator Passport Health is losing its $1 billion state contract. Plans announced by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration will cut off funds to Passport Health at the end of June.
“The five highest-scored vendors were selected,” a statement from the Bevin administration said. “Because Passport was not among the five most highly scored proposals, it was not awarded a contract.”
Passport Health was publicly criticized by Bevin.
“We are deeply disappointed in this decision,” Passport Chief Executive Officer Scott Bowers said. “We intend to protest the state’s decision with the goal of continuing to provide Medicaid benefits and improve the health and quality of life of our members throughout the Commonwealth.”
The company halted the construction of its new headquarters on West Broadway and is seeking a new developer to revive the project.
“Awarding $8 billion in contracts with just 11 days left in this administration is concerning,” J. Michael Brown, incoming Executive Cabinet Secretary for Governor-elect Andy Beshear said. “As we move through the transition and ultimately the change of the administration, we will be taking a close look at this action.”
