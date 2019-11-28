F45 Lyndon training facility opens in Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you're looking for a way to burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories, there's a new fitness studio in Westport Village.
F45 Lyndon specializes in high-intensity interval training, which is designed to torch a ton of calories.
The 45-minute workouts alternate daily between cardio and strength training. You could be using bikes, rowing machines, barbells, ropes or sandbags during any of the classes.
“Around here, there was nothing like this,” F45 owner Jourdan Corcimiglia said. “You have your yoga studio, your pure barre, but ours are more strength training, more HIIT-style training workouts.”
F45 also has two other Louisville locations in St. Matthews and Middletown.
