FORECAST: Cloudy and chilly for the turkeys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a mainly cloudy and chilly Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will struggle into the 40s.
Expect a cloudy Thanksgiving night with a few sprinkles possible to the west by the late night hours. Chilly lows in the 30s. Cloudy skies for the shoppers on Black Friday. Other than a few sprinkles or drizzle, most will stay dry with highs in the 40s.
The rain chance will go up as each hour goes by Friday night with rain likely into the overnight.
Another strong system arrives Saturday/Sunday with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.
