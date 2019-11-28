Last minute shoppers rush to stores before Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Thanksgiving, stores across the area were packed with people getting their last-minute items for the holiday.
Kingsley Meats & Catering had a steady flow of customers all afternoon, picking up their turkey orders.
"It's just been nonstop, but we are loving every second of it," Tim Bryan, a butcher at Kingsley, said. "Hard to keep [the turkeys] in stock you know. We sell everything we get."
Bryan estimates the company sold about 1,000 turkeys for the holiday. He was all smiles Wednesday talking about Thanksgiving.
“I’m incredibly excited about Thanksgiving,” Bryan said. “Thanksgiving is a time to make happy memories with your family, and I am just so excited to be apart of that, to help cook these meals and help you guys make your happy memories.”
On Bardstown Road at Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen, hundreds of people picked up their Thanksgiving Day desserts. Employees said Wednesday was their busiest day, with staff baking some extra pies in addition to the at least 1,000 pies that were pre-ordered.
In St. Matthews, Shelbyville Road Plaza was packed with people getting their last-minute groceries as well.
Parnell Minter and his grandson Isiah had to make one quick stop to fulfill their Thanksgiving tradition.
“It’s one of the things we look forward to every year coming here getting the Honey Baked Ham,” Minter said, “and the wait wasn’t long at all.”
He said he didn’t pre-order this year and was only in line for about 10 minutes at Honey Baked Ham.
"Previous years the lines been outside but I was kind of shocked this year we didn't have to wait outside," Minter said.
His grandson, Isiah, didn't mind tagging along for the stop. He said he's just ready to eat his favorite thing about Thanksgiving.
“The turkey,” Isiah said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.