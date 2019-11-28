Local sanctuary saves 2 turkeys from becoming a Thanksgiving meal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Destined for the dinner table, and suffering greatly along the way, two local turkeys suddenly have a lot to be grateful for.
Sickly and starving, crammed into a small cage together for sale, friends of Becki and Greg Streif found two turkeys at a market. The Streifs own and operate Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Middletown and care for over 40 different animals. So, there was no question where the rescuers would bring the birds.
The couple named the birds after their rescuers, Rebecca and Melissa.
“They bounced back faster then I ever thought,” Greg Streif said. “They were very slim when we first got them, and now you can see they won’t go hungry any time soon.”
The birds arrived riddled with parasites and infections.
“These were turkeys made to be slaughtered, so not only did we save their lives, but we saved some people from being sick on Thanksgiving,” Greg said.
Now, the pair can focus on gobbling and not on being gobbled.
“If you spend time with these amazing creatures, you bond with them and you see a lot of similarities with humans," Becki Streif said. “And then it becomes much harder, which it should be harder.”
“I think if people had the opportunity to spend time with a turkey or care for a turkey, they aren’t going to be on their menu any time soon,” Greg said.
The Streifs, never having cared for turkeys, didn’t know what to expect with the birds, but they’ve quickly learned their feathered friends are more like dogs.
They describe Melissa as the “daddy’s girl” as she snuggles up to Greg’s leg. Greg says she always follows him around and won’t let him leave her sight.
Rebecca is a bit different, they say. She is very affectionate, but is more independent and has an attitude. She likes to explore and is very inquisitive.
Once the money is raised to get the birds into a proper aviary, Rebecca and Melissa will have an important job to do.
“They’ll be ambassadors to teach humans about turkeys so that other turkeys will be saved in the future,” Becki said.
There’s an ongoing fundraiser at Vegan Brewpub, V-Grits to help come up with the money for the aviary. There are also other fundraisers coming up over the Thanksgiving holiday.
