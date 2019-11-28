Louisville air travelers deal with weather on busiest travel day of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's the busiest travel day of the year across the country.
Across the United States, people hopped in their cars and boarded planes to get to their desired destinations.
Even though at times the TSA checkpoint line was wrapped around the building at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Wednesday, it wasn't always that bad. Ultimately, it just depended on the time of your flight.
"We're just going to zip right through to our gate," Christie Kreimborg said, "and we're gate A1, so it could not be any easier this morning."
Kreimborg and her kids are visiting family in Florida.
Vanessa Garrett just got back Wednesday from visiting her kids in Los Angeles.
Her American Airlines Flight had some trouble with the inclement weather, as it had to readjust its path before landing.
"Fifteen, 10 minutes out from the airport it got a little bumpy," Garrett said, "but I've experienced worse turbulence, so it was no big deal to me."
Then it was time to prepare for the rest of her family time for Garrett.
"We'll go to Kroger now and pick up those last few things for Thanksgiving dinner," she said.
Airport officials said the majority of travelers plan to head back either Saturday or Sunday. No matter where you’re coming from or where you’re going, expect at least a little delay through the airport the weekend after Thanksgiving.
