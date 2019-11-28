Louisville ice skating shows off real ice in new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville's outdoor ice-skating rink is in a new spot this year.
Wednesday afternoon, the rink had its grand opening at Fete de Noel in Paristown. The name translates to "Festival of Christmas" in French.
Unlike previous ice rinks that used artificial ice, this one is real, and it’s already getting rave reviews.
“I’m actually really, really impressed with the ice,” Michael Getz, the Paristown marketing director, said. “I wasn't sure what to expect, but it’s hard. You can get really good cuts out there, and I grew up playing hockey. So, it’s really cool to see, you know, real quality ice during the holidays here.”
The rink is open until January 5th.
It is $12 to skate for an hour, including a skate rental. The fee is $9 if you bring your own skates.
Fete de Noel also includes a Holiday Laser Dome light show synchronized to Christmas music.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.