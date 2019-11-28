Pedestrian struck, killed at Brook and Jacob Streets near Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. and later died at UofL Hospital.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said emergency crews arrived on the scene after getting calls about a person hit near Brook and Jacob Streets. When officers got there, they found a white male who appeared to have been hit by a car going northbound on Brook Street.
He was transported to the hospital where he died.
No charges are expected to be filed.
The LMPD Traffic Unit and Fourth Divisions are investigating the incident.
If you have any information about what happened, call (502)-574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.
