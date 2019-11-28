Schedule for Light Up Louisville 2019 announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is set to be held in Jefferson Square on Nov. 29, and the schedule of events is in place for a festive holiday celebration.
This year, the event is hosting its 39th celebration the day after Thanksgiving.
Here’s the schedule of activities:
- Children’s activities on 6th and Jefferson Streets
- Holiday Marketplace vendors open on 6th and Jefferson Streets
- Free Train Rides - loading/unloading at 6th and Jefferson Streets (the last ride will board at 6:00 p.m.)
- Live entertainment: the main stage opens at 3:00 p.m.
- 3:00 p.m. - Louisville Academy of Music
- 3:30 p.m. - Envy Dance Team
- 4:00 p.m. - Louisville Dove School of Arts
- 4:30 p.m. - Classic Melodies “Top Note”
- 5:00 p.m. - Blues Brothers
- 5:30 p.m. - Motown Christmas
- 6:00 p.m. - Midnight Noon
- 7:30 p.m. - AMPED (Academy of Music Production Education and Development)
- 8:15 p.m. - Eight Inch Elvis
- Lots of Lights Parade - Starts at Fourth and Liberty Streets. Turns left on to Jefferson Street and disperses at Seventh and Jefferson Streets.
- Light Up Moment - Santa arrives to Light Up Louisville
- Grab the best view of the lights, fireworks and action right in front of the stage on the west lawn of Metro Hall.
- Free pictures with Santa - Santa House
The Louisville Visitor Center is also offering prize games, photos with Mrs. Claus and 25% off everything the day of Light Up Louisville.
