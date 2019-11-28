Schedule for Light Up Louisville 2019 announced

By Shellie Sylvestri | November 28, 2019 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 4:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is set to be held in Jefferson Square on Nov. 29, and the schedule of events is in place for a festive holiday celebration.

This year, the event is hosting its 39th celebration the day after Thanksgiving.

Here’s the schedule of activities:

3:00 p.m

  • Children’s activities on 6th and Jefferson Streets
  • Holiday Marketplace vendors open on 6th and Jefferson Streets
  • Free Train Rides - loading/unloading at 6th and Jefferson Streets (the last ride will board at 6:00 p.m.)
  • Live entertainment: the main stage opens at 3:00 p.m.
    • 3:00 p.m. - Louisville Academy of Music
    • 3:30 p.m. - Envy Dance Team
    • 4:00 p.m. - Louisville Dove School of Arts
    • 4:30 p.m. - Classic Melodies “Top Note”
    • 5:00 p.m. - Blues Brothers
    • 5:30 p.m. - Motown Christmas
    • 6:00 p.m. - Midnight Noon
    • 7:30 p.m. - AMPED (Academy of Music Production Education and Development)
    • 8:15 p.m. - Eight Inch Elvis

6:30 p.m.

  • Lots of Lights Parade - Starts at Fourth and Liberty Streets. Turns left on to Jefferson Street and disperses at Seventh and Jefferson Streets.

8:00 p.m.

  • Light Up Moment - Santa arrives to Light Up Louisville
  • Grab the best view of the lights, fireworks and action right in front of the stage on the west lawn of Metro Hall.

8:30 p.m.

  • Free pictures with Santa - Santa House

The Louisville Visitor Center is also offering prize games, photos with Mrs. Claus and 25% off everything the day of Light Up Louisville.

