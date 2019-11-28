Scott County deputy arrested, charged for dealing steroids

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Scott County Deputy Joe Baker, 39, is facing drug charges after being arrested on Thanksgiving Day for allegedly dealing illegal steroids.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said on Monday, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin received word about Baker allegedly using and dealing steroids. Goodin then contacted ISP, requested an investigation, and undercover officers from the Sellersburg Post Drug Enforcement Section were assigned to the case.
Baker was arrested on Nov. 28. He is charged with three felony counts: conspiracy to deal in steroids, official misconduct and possession of a hypodermic needle. He is also facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Scott County Reserve Officer Phillip Thomas, 32, is also facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Both suspects were booked into the Scott County Jail.
