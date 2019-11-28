SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thanksgiving Edition

Happy Thanksgiving!!
Much quieter setup today and even into Friday. Clouds will rule with a few sprinkles tonight/Friday to the west, but most areas will remain dry.
Our first chance at some showers looks to arrive Friday night. We’ll watch the timing and coverage of that as it does look light at the moment.
A stronger system moves in over the weekend.
Saturday daytime: Becoming breezy. Rain increases from the west. Temps push into the 50s.
Saturday night: Windy with periods of rain. Locally heavy. Temps hold steady in the 50s or even warm to 60.
Sunday morning: A break develops with some sunshine. Strong wind gusts during this time and a wind advisory may get issued. Temperatures to start to drop.
Sunday afternoon/evening: Windy. Clouds roll back in with light rain/snow mixing developing, changing to a wet snow overnight. Temperatures drop to near or just above freezing into Monday morning.
The video today will cover the above in more detail plus an update to the December trends.
