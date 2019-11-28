Thanksgiving Day shooting in Southwest Jefferson County under investigation

Thanksgiving Day shooting in Southwest Jefferson County under investigation
Leave an anonymous tip with police at (502) 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 28, 2019 at 1:36 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving morning in Southwest Jefferson County.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police Department, said around 7 a.m., LMPD officers responded to calls about a possible shooting on Lambourne Boulevard.

Officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

No word on a possible suspect or motive.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.