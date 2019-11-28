UPDATE: Clark County house fire believed to have started on deck

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Crews contained the flames inside a home in Clark County near Sellersburg on Thursday.
It was reported on Constellation Lane around 4:18 p.m. Thursday, according to Clark County dispatchers.
25 firefighters from the Jeffersonville Fire Department worked to put out the flames in the two-story home.
JFD Public Information Officer Sgt. Justin Ames said the fire is believed to have started on a wooden deck of the home in the backyard. The fire spread from the cover of the deck to the home before reaching the attic.
Ames said the family was home and in the basement at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out safely.
He warns anyone cooking outside not to leave an appliance unattended and to cook at least 15 feet away from anything combustible.
The fire is under investigation.
