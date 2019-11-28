Wayside Mission makes thousands of Thanksgiving meals for people in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition for volunteers at Wayside Christian Mission at Hotel Louisville to help make sure people in need are fed all day.
Hundreds of people made breakfast, lunch and dinner for the hungry. Chef Barry King had been prepping the food since Tuesday, cooking over 70 turkeys.
For some volunteers, it’s become a family tradition to cook for others.
“When you have your family, it becomes so much more than just coming by yourself, and you have someone to share it with," volunteer Shelby Pratt said, “and we talk about it all year long, like, looking forward to it.”
Cyndy, a volunteer from Michigan, echoes what many others helping out had to say.
“We’re so grateful for everything that we have that we have to do something that shows our gratitude,” Cyndy said.
The guests also felt grateful. Tammy Geralds lives at Hotel Louisville and was thankful for the effort that went into the morning meal.
“It means a lot," Geralds said. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot, and this place has really lifted me up a lot. There’s a lot of love. This place kind of brought me back to life.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.