Driver killed in Thanksgiving morning crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – One person is dead, and several others are hurt after a two-car crash that happened early Thanksgiving morning just before 1 a.m, according to an Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.
The crash happened on State Road 56 near State Road 39.
ISP investigators believe Victor Colon, 55, was driving southbound on State Road 39, approaching the stop sign at State Road 56 when he pulled out in front of Stephanie Barnett, 35, and the two cars collided.
Colon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barnett and her two passengers, both juveniles, were brought to area hospitals.
The crash is under investigation.
