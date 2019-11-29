FORECAST: Few raindrops for the shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a cloudy sky for Black Friday shopping. I'll maintain the slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower, but most will stay dry during the early morning and daylight hours. Plan for highs in the 40s.
If you're going to be out late Friday evening you'll want to grab the rain gear. Rain chances going up into early Saturday with temperatures holding in the lower 40s.
Expect a wet Saturday with rain totals over an inch likely. It will also be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will hold steady Saturday evening with rain eclipsing the entire area - moderate at times.
Another strong system arrives Saturday/Sunday with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.
