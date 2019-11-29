FORECAST: Rain to snow as temperatures drop, windy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today starts off dry with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon followed by showers. Temperatures will actually get colder as the day wears on; falling into the lower 40s during the afternoon. Wind gusts over 30 mph at times. As much colder air wraps in, the rain will mix with then change to snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s, but most locations stay above freezing. Due to warmer pavement, no issues are expected on the roads. Little if any accumulation expected on elevated surfaces. A few snow showers early Monday, otherwise lingering clouds through the remainder of the day with flurries possible. Highs only in the 30s.