Free coat exchange offers those in need a coat for the winter
Five locations across Jefferson County offered free coats to residents in need. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | November 29, 2019 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents all over Jefferson County were able to get a free coat on Friday, thanks to the Free Coat Exchange program.

The concept of the coat exchange is simple, some people have a coat they don’t need, and some people need a coat they don’t have.

There were five locations across the city that were offering coats. Any coats left over at any of the locations will be given to non-profits who can also give them away to those in need.

This was the ninth year for the coat exchange program.

