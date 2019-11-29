Free coat exchange offers those in need a coat for the winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents all over Jefferson County were able to get a free coat on Friday, thanks to the Free Coat Exchange program.
The concept of the coat exchange is simple, some people have a coat they don’t need, and some people need a coat they don’t have.
There were five locations across the city that were offering coats. Any coats left over at any of the locations will be given to non-profits who can also give them away to those in need.
This was the ninth year for the coat exchange program.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.