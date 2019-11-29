GIVE hosts holiday blitz at Launch Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Black Friday shoppers were able to shop for goods and self-care on Friday at the annual GIVE Holiday Blitz.
GIVE, which stands for Global Intervention Ventures in Education, hosted the blitz at Launch Louisville, on East Broadway.
Guests could browse through cosmetics, jewelry and accessories, and snack on some baked goods.
Between shopping, they could meet with wellness coaches or financial consultants and learn about setting goals for 2020.
