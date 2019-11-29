Irish Dance Teachers Association of Mid-America holds regionals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Irish Dance Teachers Association of Mid-America (IDTAMA) regional dance competition is being held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
IDTAMA is an organization comprised of teachers and adjudicators registered in 14 US States: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Competitors from those 14 states all travel to Louisville to show off their skills of traditional Irish dance.
The regional competition will last until Sunday, Dec. 1.
