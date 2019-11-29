Locally owned shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Locally owned shops around WAVE Country are gearing up for Small Business Saturday.
Some shops started their holiday deals a day early on Black Friday, hoping to get more customers in the door.
On Black Friday, rare recordings and special editions from different artists and bands are released in record stores across the country, like Underground Sounds on Barret Avenue, in hopes to draw more people into the store.
Underground Sounds owner Craig Rich opened his doors at 9 a.m. on Friday and sold out of some of the rare recordings quickly.
“Everybody wanted Pearl Jam, everybody wanted Phish,” Rich said. “We had those! We didn’t have them for long.”
Regular customers, like Michael Brown, stopped in the store on Black Friday in hopes to add to their collections.
“To me this is like a gourmet music store and I'm a music addict,” Brown said. “So when I go into a chain type store now, I have more music than they do.”
Rich said he values his regular customers, especially after 24 years in business and recently moving locations.
“The Christmas season is upon us and a lot of independent stores live and die by this month,” Rich said.
A few doors down, Artist and Craftsman Supply is joining in on the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday specials.
Sales Associate Oscar Parsons said they are offering 20-percent off everything in the store that is not already heavily discounted.
“The world we live in today is like you can just go and click a button and get anything you want,” Parsons said. “It’s really important for people to come in and for us to be able to help them and give them ideas.”
Small Business Saturday is November 30.
