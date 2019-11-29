Mt. Washington Police searching for shoplifting, car break-in suspects

Mt. Washington Police need help identifying the people in these surveillance photos. (Source: Mt Washington Police)
By Makayla Ballman | November 29, 2019 at 6:25 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 6:25 PM

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Mt. Washington Police need help identifying suspects from two separate cases.

In the first case, police need help to identify individuals accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing credit cards to purchase items.

Below are the three photos provided by the police department in the car break-in case:

Police are also searching for information regarding a shoplifting case at a Walgreens store.

Anyone with information on this case, can contact the Mt. Washington Police Department at 502-538-8143 and ask for Detective Schmidt.

Below you’ll find several photos of the people police are trying to identify:

The Mt. Washington Police Department needs help identifying these people who are accused of shoplifting from a Mt. Washington Walgreens. (Source: Mt Washington Police Department)

