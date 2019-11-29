Oldham County man charged with murder following Wednesday night shooting

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man is charged with murder following a shooting Wednesday night.
According to the Oldham County Era, Joseph O’Daniel, 71, shot and killed William O’Daniel, 42, during a domestic altercation at a home on Walnut Hill Road in La Grange. The relation between the two men is unknown.
Joseph O’Daniel was charged with murder-domestic violence and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on a $1 million full cash bond. He’s due in court on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.
