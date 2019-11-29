Serious shoppers hit the stores before Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forget Black Friday. Serious shoppers hit the stores this Thanksgiving on Thursday, diving into the deals as soon as the leftovers were put away.
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day like many other big name retailers. There were lines twisting and turning around every corner. Anxious shoppers with full stomachs were still hungry for deals.
Almost 40 million people planned to shop on Thanksgiving this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
“This is where you’re going to get the best deals,” shopper Kristi Gay said at the outlet. “You can’t wait till Friday. Friday it’s all picked over, it’s done. I’ve been doing this for 20 years.”
The mother-daughter duo, Kristi and Serena Gay, got to the outlet at 4:30 p.m., and by 6:30 p.m., they were already finished with their shopping adventure.
“We come, we know exactly where to go, we get straight in line, we got what we needed right off the bat,” Gay said.
It’s not just about the shopping for her daughter.
“It’s just a big family activity,” Serena Gay said. “It used to be our brothers and our fathers that would come, but they don’t like shopping with us girls anymore. We’re always out too late.”
Early Black Friday shopping seemed to have a theme this year: an opportunity for some quality mother-daughter bonding time.
“Me and my mom, we do Black Friday shopping every year,” said shopper Beth Marhoffer. “Just to get the sales and have fun, make memories.”
“It was a tradition for me and my mom to go shopping on Thanksgiving, even before stores were open on Thanksgiving," said shopper Dianna Stover. “So this is my daughter’s senior year of high school, and we’re just doing the tradition.”
Though it was a chilly night for shopping, Jeptha Creed helped take the edge off with a heated pop-up bar at the outlets.
