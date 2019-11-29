Thorntons employee injured during robbery

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thornton’s employee was injured during a robbery of the store in Oldham County.
According to police, two men went into the store located in the 13000 block of U.S. Hwy 42, near the Oldham-Jefferson County line around 7:15 p.m., and robbed the store of a case of cigarettes.
When the two suspects fled from the parking lot in a van, they backed into a parked car and then hit an employee of the store. The employee suffered injuries to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital.
Police haven’t made any arrests.
Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call police in Oldham County.
